Bills Rating for Jets Game Takes a Small Hit

I know many Buffalo Bills fans claimed they were going to boycott the team's televised game Sunday with the New York Jets.

But the ratings on WIVB-TV weren't that bad when you consider how the team has been playing lately.

The Bills' exasperating 31-27 loss to the Jets had a 31.2 rating here, which was only about 15 percent lower than the season average of 36.6 for games that were carried on Channel 4 and cable.

Did you watch despite your plans to avoid the game? Will you come back this Sunday to watch the Bills play in Denver? Or have you had enough?

-- Alan Pergament