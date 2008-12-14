Urging a rural revival Southtowns coalition is encouraging farmers, others to put on a new face and show tourists the appeal of country life

With 97 hives, each home to 60,000 bees in the summer, Gary Kester's beekeeping operation might seem plenty busy.

He collects the wildflower honey and, after separating out the wax and other impurities, sells it from his house in Eden for $4 a pound.

"It's not really enough to live on," he says, after a yield of only 2,000 pounds last year. "I do need extra income."

Flanked by successful agritourism areas, bucolic southern Erie County is searching for an agricultural identity that can attract visitors and spur more activity for struggling farm businesses like Kester's.

"There's a lot of opportunity that's not being tapped," said Lori Szewczyk, community development director for the Town of Evans.

Nearby Chautauqua County has its wine trail with 20 wineries to visit. Niagara County has wineries too, plus a Web site that lists 190 farms you can visit. And Cattaraugus County is known for tours of its Amish enclave.

The Southtowns, with its broad range of farm products and proximity to Buffalo, has an opportunity to capitalize on the consumer trend toward buying locally grown foods, Szewczyk said.

"One thing we see as a real possibility is culinary tourism," she said.

Szewczyk is coordinator of the Southtowns Community Enhancement Coalition, a group of four towns and three villages looking for ways to leverage rural resources.

With a $10,000 federal grant and help from the University at Buffalo Regional Institute, the Southtowns Agribusiness project is looking for ways the rural region could boost revenue and jobs. The first step has been to survey small, locally owned and operated farms and agricultural businesses, like Gary's Bee-Haven.

Some existing businesses, like Awald's U-Pick in North Collins, which attracts visitors through its own Web site, show that the concept can work, Szewczyk said, but there is also room for growth.

The project is funded by the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Northeast, with its many family-owned farms near population centers, is poised to take advantage of the rising interest in locally grown food, spokeswoman Helen Husher said.

"There's less industrial agriculture here, with a lot of artisan farms," she said, or ones that make finished products without heavy processing. "People will pay a premium for that -- it's very appealing."

According to a 2007 study by the Travel Industry Association of America, one out of five travelers visited food- or wine-related attractions while traveling within the previous three years.

In the Southtowns, the project is wrapping up its survey of farms and preparing to launch its second phase -- matching farmers with the business expertise and financing needed to create a tourist draw. The survey has identified 50 farms that could benefit from agritourism in the towns of Brant, Eden, Evans and North Collins.

"We're getting a picture . . . of the types of resources they need to take it to the next level," said Rachel M. Teaman, project director at the University at Buffalo Regional Institute.

Kester said he hopes there's a way to get more revenue from his beekeeping venture, but he's unsure how that might work. He already sells all the honey he produces. And as for offering tours, that would require more help in the busy season. His five children have all left the farm, gone to school and launched other careers.

While his working hives are off-site at other farms that benefit from pollination, a glass-walled demonstration hive might add appeal for visitors, he said. And then there's the "honey house," where a waxy mess yields golden syrup.

Kester started beekeeping 10 years ago after selling the assets of his struggling dairy farm. In the past two years, his operation has lost half its hives to a mysterious malady that is causing bee hives to disappear. "They just don't come back," he said.

The Southtowns also is home to a bison ranch and an alpaca farm, raising its tourism profile. But it doesn't necessarily require exotic animals to draw visitors.

"People from the outside would love to see a cow get milked or a sheep be sheared," Teaman said.

