Business people / Hires, Promotions & Honors

Productive Transportation, a Tonawanda-based transportation, logistics and warehousing company, promoted Kevin Obrochta to executive vice president. Obrochta is a graduate of the University at Buffalo. He has been with the company for 19 years, most recently serving as operations manager.

***

The Fairgrounds in Hamburg named Jeff Rapini operations manager of the Agri-Center. A graduate of Northwood University in Midland, Mich., Rapini has more than 13 years experience in the hotel and resort hospitality business.

***

Chiampou Travis Besaw and Kershner, an Amherst accounting firm, named Mary Ellen Mitchell a senior tax manager. Mitchell, a CPA, is a graduate of Cornell University and was previously associated with Mark IV Industries.

***

Trautman Associates, a Buffalo architectural and engineering firm, promoted Timothy M. Rider to the management level of associate in the firm. Rider has 14 years of professional experience. He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo.

***

The Engineering Society of Buffalo named Michael Bracci of Golder Associates president for the 2008-2009 administration year. Other officers: Vice president, Rebecca Wightman, William Schutt and Associates; secretary, Jeremy Watts, Army Corps of Engineers; and treasurer, Steve SanFilippo, Avox Systems. Directors newly elected for a three-year term: Keith Harlock, PB Americas, and George Schlemmer, Industrial Power and Lighting Corp.

***

Hauptman-Woodward Institute elected James Biltekoff chairman of its board of directors. Biltekoff is chairman of Vantage Roofing Systems. The Hauptman-Woodward Institute is an independent, non-profit facility in Buffalo specializing in scientific research.

***

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will honor Dr. Fatma Patel and Washington Mills chief operating officer Ronald Campbell for their service to the hospital and community at the 2009 Premier, the medical center's annual black tie dinner and entertainment gala. Dr. Patel, a radiologist on Memorial's medical staff since 1974, was the medical center's vice president for medical affairs and medical director from 2003 to 2006. She served as director of the hospital's Diagnostic Imaging Department from 1983 to 1988 and is a former member of the medical center's board of directors. Campbell has served on the medical center's board of directors for 16 years and is a former board chairman. He is a member of the Niagara University Board of Advisers and the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club board of directors; a past chairman of the United Way of Niagara, and Niagara Falls YMCA board of directors. The 2009 Premier will be held Jan. 17 in the Seneca Niagara Casino and Hotel, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls.

***

The Park Country Club of Buffalo, Williamsville, elected Matthew J. Kwasek Jr. president of its 2009 board of governors. Other officers: Vice president, Garold L. Stone Jr.; treasurer, Todd M. Scherrer; and secretary, Robert N. Travers.