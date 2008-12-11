POLICE & COURTS

Woman walking in road faces drug charges

A woman walking in the roadway of Ripley Place late Wednesday was arrested after she caused a Central District patrol car to veer to the side of the road, authorities said.

Officer Brian Britzzalaro charged Clorinda V. Townsel, 53, with criminal possession of cocaine and obstructing traffic at about 11:15 p.m. He said she had eight bags of crack cocaine in her possession.

***

After fleeing traffic stop, man faces several charges

A Millicent Avenue man who was stopped by police on a traffic check in the 3300 block of Bailey Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday stepped from his vehicle and fled, Northeast District police said.

Officers Kevin Kindzierski and Raymond Harrington caught Jamel D. Hollins, 23, of the 300 block of Millicent, after a foot chase.

When Harrington was searched in the Erie County Holding Center, deputies said, they found a bag containing a suspicious white substance in his sweat shirt pocket. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He also was charged with promoting prison contraband -- though officers did not explain that charge -- and obstructing government administration, driving without a license and driving without proper headlights.

***

Three use gun to rob man of his sneakers

A man was robbed of his sneakers by three men, one of whom had a gun, near the intersection of Genesee and Herman streets Thursday morning, Ferry-Fillmore District police said.

The victim said a black vehicle pulled up beside him at 10 a.m. and three men in black hoodies got out. One of them pointed a handgun at the victim and told him to remove his Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The victim complied, and the thieves took the sneakers before fleeing south on Herman Street.

***

Man denies receiving nearly 10 pounds of pot

LOCKPORT -- A Buffalo man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Niagara County Court to receiving a nearly 10-pound shipment of marijuana in a bucket on Feb. 9, 2007.

Richard L. Singletary, 19, of Doat Street, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana. His girlfriend, Amy L. Mallory, 23, of Whitney Avenue, Niagara Falls, was placed on five years' probation last December for her role in the incident.

The 9.9 pounds of marijuana was sent from California via a courier company and arrived at Mallory's home. Police had been tipped off.

***

Smoke alarms not working in fire that routed 3 adults

Fire engulfed a Broadway-Fillmore district house in which there were no working smoke detectors Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The blaze at 22 Geneva St. was reported at 10:14 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor when they arrived.

The Red Cross was called in to assist three adults who were routed by the fire, which left an estimated $55,000 damage. One firefighter suffered an injured wrist.

***

Guilty plea entered to two counts of rape

Edward Sikes faces a possible prison term of up to 50 years on his guilty plea Thursday to rape charges for repeatedly molesting two young girls of a Buffalo family several years ago.

State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski refused to give Sikes, 23, of Highgate Avenue, a sentencing commitment on his guilty plea to two counts of first-degree rape. The crime occurred two years ago, when the girls were 8 and 9.

Sikes faces a minimum prison term of at least five years when sentenced Feb. 11.

***

Man found not guilty in 2007 sexual attack

Junny L. Parks, 28, a convicted sex offender, was found not guilty Thursday of sexually attacking a woman in her Amherst apartment after a four-day trial before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski.

Parks testified that he had consensual sex with the woman, who was an acquaintance, after a violent domestic squabble on Oct. 12, 2007.

Parks had been charged with two counts of first-degree rape and a single count of felony criminal sexual act (sodomy). He could have faced from five to 25 years in prison.

Parks faces another trial on a felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to the Buffalo area from Kansas in 2004.