Moratorium imposed on wind farms

In response to the growth of wind farms in neighboring communities, the Holland Town Board has approved a six-month moratorium on such developments.

"We thought it might be prudent to impose a moratorium until such time that a local law is approved," Supervisor Michael Kasprzyk. "There are no projects currently in the works."

He noted it took one neighboring town "seven years to sort things out because they weren't prepared" for the commercial overtures of wind farm companies.

To avoid that confusion, a committee on the issue has been studying wind farm ordinances of other municipalities for the last eight months to craft a town law.

On Jan. 7, the committee will discuss the proposed ordinance with board members during a work session. It will be open to the public.

In other matters, Kasprzyk announced the return of Meals on Wheels services to the town after an 18-month absence. As recently as October, Holland considered dropping out of the Meals on Wheels consortium, which includes the towns of Boston, Colden, Concord and Sardinia, because of a lack of interest from residents.

In October, the board dropped its annual $1,000 contribution to the consortium from next year's budget. However, the supervisor said the town will make the contribution now that it has become an active participant in the program again.

He said that in the past month, six clients have requested Meals on Wheels service and more calls are coming in. Volunteer coordinator Diane Wilson is arranging for volunteers to deliver the meals from Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, where the food is prepared, he said.

The meals -- one hot and one cold -- are delivered once a day, at about noon. Residents 60 and older are requested to donate $6.25 or whatever they can afford. For residents younger than 60, the fee is required.

Meals do not have to be delivered every day, Kasprzyk said, and clients can request specific days.

The board also approved a water rate increase of 35 cents per 1,000 gallons for 2009.