Man found not guilty in 2007 sexual attack

A Buffalo man who is a convicted sex offender was found not guilty Thursday of sexually attacking a woman in her Amherst apartment Oct. 12, 2007.

Junny L. Parks, 28, was cleared by a jury shortly after the conclusion of a four-day trial before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski.

Parks testified Wednesday that he had consensual sex with the woman, who was an acquaintance -- after he beat her, fighting off her knife attack during a domestic squabble.

Parks had been charged with two counts of first-degree rape and a single count of felony criminal sexual act (sodomy). Jailed since his October 2007 arrest, he could have faced from five to 25 years in prison.

Tuesday, the victim testified that Parks, who lists addresses on Playter Street and Wende Street, raped her twice over two hours.

The woman said she waited until her two young daughters awakened before driving to to Sisters Hospital about 7 a.m. the next day, when police were notified.

Amherst police arrested Parks near her home later that day.

In closing arguments, E. Earl Key, Parks' attorney, called the woman's testimony unbelieveable.

Parks faces another trial on a felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to the Buffalo area from Kansas in 2004.

