>Rock

Roy Orbison

The Soul of Rock and Roll

[Monument/Legacy]

Review: 4 stars (Out of 4)

Maybe David Lynch was on to something about Roy Orbison.

Remember how often Lynch has dipped into the sound world of the primal vocal aerialist of rockabilly to signify something cozily surreal. Orbison's "In Dreams" runs all through Lynch's "Blue Velvet" (where Dennis Hopper keeps raving about "the candy-colored clown they call The Sandman" we first met in the song's lyrics) and Lynch's "Mulholland Drive" comes to a hallucinatory climax as a character sings Orbison's "Crying" in Spanish ("Llorando").

When Bruce Springsteen calls Orbison's voice "unearthly," he isn't being poetic in the slightest. He's almost being drably matter-of-fact. Orbison's glory is that he was never entirely of this earth, and everyone always knew it. An Auburn-haired Elvis copied Orbison's patent-leather black hair and stayed with it for life. Everyone who could manage them recorded Orbison's songs (Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others, got the idea to record "Mean Woman Blues" from Orbison). The trouble is that Roy's deliriously operatic leaps into upper registers -- his falsettos were tidal -- were so inimitable that unsuspecting singers loose in his repertoire risked getting a hernia. He had, after all, a four-octave range.

But what great music there is in this four-disc set, one of the great box sets of the season: "Crying," "Running Scared," "Oh, Pretty Woman," "Love Hurts," "Blue Bayou," "Dream Baby," "Candy Man," etc. (When Roy covers the likes of "What'd I Say" and "Let the Good Times Roll," you'll never be cheated.)

Obviously, not everything on these four discs is of uniform quality, but Orbison always is. He was a great figure and here, in every way, is a box set that does him justice.

He began in Odessa, Texas' Teen Kings with "Ooby Dooby" and ended his life being produced by Brian Eno, Rick Rubin and Don Was. What happened in between is unique in the history of American vernacular music.

And all represented here. You'll hear the last time he ever sang here in this 107-song collection. You'll hear 12 masters never heard before.

Call it the Definitive Roy Orbison -- an artist worth being definitive about.

-- Jeff Simon

***

>R&B

Anthony Hamilton

The Point of it All

[Arista]

Review: 3 1/2 stars (Out of 4)

True soul music is a rare commodity these days. Even some of R&B's finest younger artists -- include John Legend in that category -- tend to mask their soul roots beneath layers of hip-hop sheen. Old-school soul is now most often employed within quotation marks -- as an ironic, or at least post-modern, reference, rather than as an idiom unto itself. That's natural and understandable, since the music must change to survive.

Something, however, has been lost in the process, and that something is the very core of Anthony Hamilton's art. The North Carolina singer is commonly referred to as a "neo-soul" artist, but that tag fits Legend better than it does Hamilton. With "The Point of it All," the singer employs modern technology and stylistic leanings in service of true blue soul music, of the sort made by Bill Withers, Curtis Mayfield and the Neville Brothers.

The star of the show is Hamilton's tenor, a gorgeous instrument that slides easily into its upper reaches, deep into a falsetto and back down toward a guttural moan, often within the same phrase. He's got a romantic streak a mile wide and, as has always been the case with real soul singers, Hamilton is comfortable going down on one knee for his lady love -- see "Cool," which is molasses-thick in the groove department and, despite its drum machine-based tempo, retains a deeply organic feel.

Part of the magic here can be traced to "The Point of it All's" production values, which favor real instruments -- piano, bass, drums (and drum loops), guitars, subtle horns -- over their computer-generated brethren. "Diamond in the Rough," for example, is stripped back and delicately layered in terms of musical arrangement, so that the listener can focus clearly on Hamilton's lead vocal and the rather stunning array of stacked vocal harmonies surrounding it. It's a gospel-based piece, but again, Hamilton makes it sound wholly modern without sacrificing its integrity.

If "The Point" has a weakness, it can be attributed to the similarities in tempo from track to track. The majority of the record sticks within the slow- to medium-tempo ballad range, which is an area where Hamilton can truly shine. Perhaps a more thorough examination of song sequencing would've made the record an even more powerful one. That said, Hamilton has crafted another killer soul album and reaffirmed his place at the head of the contemporary soul class.

-- Jeff Miers

***

>Classical

Leroy Anderson

"Sleigh Ride" and Other Holiday Favorites

The BBC Concert Orchestra, Leonard Slatkin, conductor

[Naxos]

Review: 3 stars

This set, part of Naxos' ongoing exploration of the music of Leroy Anderson, includes an interview with him, and it's a riot. Asked about his Christmas memories, Anderson hedges, waffling: "Well, of course, everyone has his own personal memories." Pressed about what inspired "Sleigh Ride," he confesses: "It seems all the winter or Christmas things I've done have been in heat waves." You could call his personality bland by today's standards, and say the same thing about now-forgotten selections like "Horse and Buggy" and "Song of the Bells." But in his suites of carols, he gets it right: good arrangements, with enough color and texture to keep the music from becoming cloying or boring. And, of course, "Sleigh Ride" will jingle on forever.

-- Mary Kunz Goldman

***

>R&B

Brandy

Human

[Epic Records]

Review: 4 stars

Brandy has gone through a lot since she released her last CD four years ago. She left her longtime music label, dabbled in TV, and was involved in a car crash that killed a woman (she faced no charges).

Perhaps because of all of those experiences, her new album, "Human," represents her most personal CD to date.

The 15-track set never disappoints, as the 29-year-old explores love in deeper ways (like on the infectious "Piano Man") than most contemporary R&B artists. She reunites with longtime collaborator Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins for the majority of the CD.

Some of the songs are therapeutic -- like "Camouflage," a nice tune where Brandy sings, "These flaws I got, they're a part of who I am/Take me or not, but I finally understand." The title track, which Brandy co-wrote, feels just as good. The song is a beautiful reflection of her growth as a singer and as a person.

The CD's best tracks include the cool "1st & Love," "Fall," co-written by Natasha Bedingfield, and "Shattered Heart," a futuristic heartbreak song that could easily be remixed by Kanye West while he's in his "808s & Heartbreak" phase.

Since Brandy emerged as a teen sensation in 1994, the singer has always released solid R&B albums that have helped maintain her career, even when she's not in the spotlight. Add "Human" to that list.

-- Mesfin Fekadu, Associated Press