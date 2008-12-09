More job cuts

ArcelorMittal's announcement that it will shut its 260-job plant in Lackawanna by the end of April 2009 deals another blow to the region's manufacturing sector.

The imminent shutdown also calls more attention to the struggles of the U.S. automotive industry. The plant was heavily tied to that industry, and as the economy has weakened and auto sales fallen, suppliers in the area like ArcelorMittal are feeling the ripple effect.

Economists say the loss of good paying manufacturing jobs deal a heavy blow to the region. It can take two lesser paying jobs to equal the spending power of a manufacturing job.

-- Matt Glynn