All-American Rejects have a way to go

The word maturity is often tossed around when describing a young, former breakthrough band's album after an extended break.

I'm about to use this word again. All-American Rejects' new album, "When the World Comes Down," is mature. Not in the sense of The Killers' "Sam's Town," which showcased genius lyrics but sound unfit for radio. The Rejects remember their roots and throw in songs that remind you of the times you spent listening to songs such as "Dirty Little Secret" and other mega-hits from their debut album.

The anticipation for this album seemed to be minimal, in large part due to the three-year span between albums, and also the fact that its release date was pushed back three times. This album is a second coming of Panic! At the Disco's "Pretty. Odd" with less eye makeup and a more fluid beat and sound.

The fact that new single, "Gives You Hell," bats leadoff gives you more of a hoping-for-better-things-to-come vibe than a man-this-album-is-bad way of thinking.

Track 2 is "I Wanna Touch You," which makes you immediately think of Panic until you realize there is no spontaneous use of random instruments, and the song stays as one continuous sound throughout. As I reached the third track, I had high expectations for a sure-fire album. Next comes the dreadful duo, "When the Wind Blows" and "Another Heart Calls." If you manage to make it to Track 5 without scrambling for the fast-forward button, I envy your will and determination.

Tyson Ritter then shows off the vocals that put his band on the map and carries the next few songs on that alone. I know you're thinking, "Wow, he drooled over their maturity, but now he's saying he can barely make it through the first half of the album." That's what makes this album so intriguing. Just as I'm about to stop listening, I hear Track 10, "The Real World," an almost techno, almost hard rock song, with below-average lyrics, but a beat that is soon to make it a weight room anthem, followed by a tandem of fantastic songs, "Sunshine" and "Sierra's Song."

My biggest regret for this album is the fact that the Rejects are unable to find a consistent sound. Although there are some bright spots, the songs just don't compare to those found on prior albums. Hopefully, this is an album that is the bridge between the old, childlike All-American Rejects with a catchy sound to new, adult Rejects with a more grown-up style. It's an album that shows maturity, but still hasn't reached the peak of the mountain.

Download This: "Sierra's Song" and "Mona Lisa"

Evan Martone is a sophomore at Williamsville South High School.