High School Extra / News and notes

East Aurora wins in last seconds

Matt Dotterich made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds left as East Aurora edged Cheektowaga, 56-53, in an ECIC III boys basketball opener for both schools. Thad Wier had 18 points, including a last-second layup that made it a three-point margin. Damond Rainey led the Warriors with 18 points.

Maurice Miles netted 21 points as Hutch-Tech moved to 3-0 with a 47-40 win over Akron. The Engineers held Akron to five points in the third quarter. Akron's J.C. Tretter had 12 points before fouling out in the third quarter.

Joe Barnhardt had 22 points and five steals and Dan McFarland added 20 points as St. Mary's moved to 5-0 with a 66-38 win over Alden, which began its season 2-0 after winning Iroquois' Greg Martin Memorial Tip-Off.

Depew erased a six-point halftime deficit, scoring 36 points in the third quarter of a 71-51 win over South Park. Anthony Battaglia had 21 points, Tyler Stevens added 17 and Zach Zmich had 11 rebounds.

Middle College moves to 2-1

Devon Alexander had 18 points and 20 rebounds for Middle College (2-1) in an 84-50 win over Seneca in the opening round of the second annual Sports/Alumni Tournament at Bennett. Darale Young had 20 points, 10 assists and nine steals for the winners.

Jamal Swans had 14 point and 10 rebounds and D.J. Stuckey grabbed 13 rebounds for Bennett in a 46-44 win over Burgard in the other first-round game.

Kyle Kehoe had 18 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as West Seneca East rallied to beat JFK, 63-60, in an ECIC Interdivision game. The Trojans trailed the entire game before taking their first lead, 59-58, with 2:23 remaining. East got back in the game by limiting the Bears to one shot and then scoring off the fast break. R.J. Smith had 20 points for JFK.

***

Will. North girls edge Nardin

Corrin Genovese and Kaitlin Kubala had 13 points each as Williamsville North (2-1) of ECIC I sent Nardin to a 45-43 nonleague loss and an 0-3 start.

Natalie Coppola had 15 points as 10 players scored for undefeated Sacred Heart in a 61-30 win over Grand Island. Kallie Banker had 13 points for the Vikings.

Shavonne Walton had 11 steals and 14 points and Katerine Barber grabbed 19 rebounds as Lackawanna edged Eden, 53-50.

Jamie McCarley had 16 points as Seneca opened with a 25-23 win over daVinci in the Seneca Christmas Tournament. Ashley Grimes and Tasheka Brewster had 15 points each as South Park beat Emerson, 57-32.

Jenna Rickan had seven steals to go with her 18 points as Kenmore West evened its record at 1-1 with a 55-28 win over Mount St. Mary.

***

Timon, Clarence tie; charities win

Timon and Clarence skated to a 1-1 tie in the second annual Teddy Bear Toss Federation hockey game played at Cazenovia.

Timon's Darren McCormick broke a scoreless tie after two periods when he scored with 12:30 left in the game. After his goal, fans tossed teddy bears onto the ice. Approximately 400 bears were collected and will be donated to local charities. Ryan Alexin tied the game with a power play goal with four minutes left.

***

State champs are recognized

The Sweet Home football team was recognized for winning the New York State Class A championship at an assembly late last week in the school's gymnasium. The Panthers defeated Burnt Hills of Section II on Nov. 29.

Amherst Town Council member Guy Marlette read a proclamation and coach John Faller addressed the student body. Four players who received post-game awards, Casey Kacz, Deshanaro Morris, Matt Zon and Steve Phillips, were presented plaques.