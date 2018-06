>Fire blamed on candle damages Clarence home

A fire early Sunday destroyed three cars and caused $450,000 damage to a Clarence home. A candle left burning in a garage was blamed.

The occupants of the home at 4089 Foxwood Lane escaped safely shortly after 1 a.m. A firefighter suffered a cut hand but remained on the scene. The blaze also caused about $4,000 damage to a neighboring home.