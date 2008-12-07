Jauron's deferring on possession speaks volumes

Some people think it was either silly or just plain wrong for Buffalo Bills coach Dick Jauron to defer possession until the second half after winning the coin toss Sunday. I think he should be heralded for his courage.

It can't be easy for a head coach to admit through his actions that his offense stinks, that the game plans rot, that the Bills might be better off when they're on the defensive. But for the third straight week the Bills won the coin toss and for the third straight week they turned over first crack at the end zone to the opposition.

Never mind that the strategy hasn't turned out particularly well. San Francisco scored on its first possession last week. Miami scored on its second possession Sunday after using its initial series to establish superior field position. It's the thought that counts, Jauron's willingness to accept reality.

Had the defense created a turnover and returned it for a touchdown then Jauron would be looking pretty darn smart right now, wouldn't you say? Or what if the "D" had forced a stop and Roscoe Parrish returned the ensuing punt for a touchdown? And what's the worst-case scenario? That the opposition scores and has to kick off to Leodis McKelvin? Tell me you wouldn't prefer that over first-and-goal from the opponent's 3?

Yup, apparently Jauron has analyzed the enemy and determined that it's the Bills with the ball in their hands. And who can blame him? Buffalo has passed for 148 yards or fewer in three of its last five starts. Marshawn Lynch rushed for 31 yards, the eighth time in 13 games he's gained 70 or fewer yards. Give Jauron credit. It doesn't matter whether Trent Edwards or J.P. Losman is under center. Unless the schedule's filled with Kansas City there's just not much to be had from Turk Schonert's creation, which looks no different than Steve Fairchild's creation, which . . .

Maybe you watched Miami's 16-3 victory at Rogers Centre and thought, "Oh, no, not a repeat of the San Francisco game." But if that's the case you were being unnecessarily negative.

Myself? I was thinking, "Yes! This performance ought to guarantee the Bills remain in Buffalo."

Because what Canadian football fan would want to subject himself to such uninspiring efforts eight times a year at $350 a pop? The CFL offers so much more action, so many more thrills, not to mention the rouge, which if utilized by the NFL would have changed Sunday's final to 17-4 and created the illusion of a tantalizing offensive show.

It's just too bad offenses aren't remedied as easily as poorly presented national anthems. Unable to tolerate the ponderous, discordant version of "O Canada" sung before the game, the crowd took over halfway through, upping the tempo, capturing the melody and saving the singer from being booed like the Bills' offense would have been booed had there been any Bills fans in attendance.

Don't get me wrong. The butchering of the home country's anthem served a noble purpose. The crowd's uprising was the first audible indication that there was, in fact, a live crowd in attendance instead of cardboard cutouts filling the seats (although there may have been some of those as well). Up until the anthem the Rogers Centre had all the energy of a physician's waiting room. Pretty sad, that was. I mean, if a bagpipe band can't get your blood racing before an NFL game, what's next? A barbershop quartet?

Buffalo's offense fit the nonchalance of the occasion, reaching the red zone twice. And the defense, despite the confidence shown by its head coach, failed to make amends.

"We are trying to cause a fumble or an interception or something just to spark the team or try to put points on the board somehow, someway," linebacker Kawika Mitchell said.

So deferring is calculated after all.

"There's no reason for us to tell you exactly why we defer," Jauron said.

But there's reason to ask. Because before Sunday, the Bills had yielded points on opponents' opening drives in five of six games. So by electing to kick off they're virtually guaranteeing they'll soon be playing from behind. Which makes you wonder: If Jauron still thinks this is good strategy, how long can he be for the job?

"I'm not in a position to talk about that," said Russ Brandon, the team's chief operating officer.

I think that means he's deferring.

