Head start helps city Buffalo's early fiscal crisis leaves it leaner in tough times

While the nation and state are awash in fiscal bad news, the City of Buffalo looks like it may stay afloat for a while. The reason for that is proper planning and several years of belt-tightening, spurred by its own earlier confrontation with fiscal disaster but well carried out by the mayor and top administrative officials.

Mayor Byron W. Brown doesn't think he'll call for a tax increase in the budget he will unveil by May 1, although there's no avoiding fiscal pain. Gov. David A. Paterson's proposed budget cuts could mean Buffalo will lose $1.4 million in state aid this year and the $18 million it hopes for next year.

Normally, such announcements would strike fear in the hearts of numbers crunchers. But the city, to its credit, does not overspend, and Buffalo's rainy day fund offers a $35 million cushion to soften the blow of reduced state aid. The city also has $76 million of reserves, with more expected to be added from the closeout of the last fiscal year.

There still are land mines. The city's revenue line will remain highly dependent on state aid beyond next year. Sales taxes were relatively strong in the past year or two because of the Canadian dollar but that's gone, although Buffalo receives only a weak share compared to other upstate cities. And the city's biggest unions, fire and police, have yet to settle contracts.

But city officials are in a position to speculate on a $438 million budget, with nearly 20 percent of its budget in surplus accounts. It's a scenario that would make personal finance guru Suze Orman proud. But it hasn't been easy.

Steps toward solvency have been taken not only by the Brown administration but by the Masiello administration that preceded it, though much of the gain has been noticeable in the most recent years. And the city clearly has benefited from a state control board in place since 2003; that board froze wages for more than three years and helped implement cost-cutting strategies, and its main role was to impose discipline in the form of requiring the city to provide annual budgets and a four-year plan.

Brown's administration, to its credit, has been proactive, budgeting its state aid for the year after it's received, a departure from past practice. For example, the city did not spend its state aid increase this year, making it available for next year's budget. So when the state cuts, it will be able to fall back to some extent on unspent money that's already in the bank.

Of course, the city's wage freeze, imposed in April 2004 and lifted in July 2007, helped significantly in building the fund balance. And for about four years, the control board used its borrowing power as a conduit for the city, mostly during the previous administration, giving Buffalo additional savings.

City Hall has done the hard work, but as part of a hand-in-hand relationship with the control board. The control board's role is to ensure things don't return to the way they were, and that now includes looking at contracts that can provide wage increases with some offsetting concessions.

City officials and some unions now have contract agreements that include wage increases, in particular for white- and recently blue-collar workers, although the latter group still awaits the approval of the control board. The city has restructured employee compensation going forward, requiring, for example, a health care contribution and reduced paid time off. The efforts will allow the city -- and its workers -- even greater fiscal stability.