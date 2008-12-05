Raging Bull

---A huge color photo of UB coach Turner Gill is on the front sports page of this morning's Detroit News. Gill talked about how his prospects of becoming a Division I-A head coach were slim to none before UB came calling.

---UB dispensed over 1,000 tickets as of early Friday morning for tonight's MAC Championship Game at Ford Field, while Ball State expects about double that.

---Doug Zaleski writes about Ball State QB Nate Davis, who is on pace to break Byron Leftwich's MAC career passing yards record.

--While UB is all but set for the International Bowl, Ball State's bowl picture remains cloudy.



---Rodney McKissic