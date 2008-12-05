A lawyer's work of art enshrines sacred scrolls

For about 25 years, Rabbi Shay Mintz of Hillel -- the center for Jewish student life in the Buffalo area -- used a modest cupboard to hold the Torah scrolls, the most sacred objects in the Jewish religion.

"One of my former students made it," said Mintz. "I think it probably resembled the ark the Israelites made and carried around in the desert."

"It did the job," said attorney Harvey Siegel, who attended services at Hillel, first as a student and now as an adult, "but it wasn't aesthetically pleasing."

Then, Hillel's ark, which in most synagogues is a very elaborate case for the torah, began to show its age and wear.

Every time he went to services, Siegel came away with two feelings. First, he was inspired by Mintz. "He's one of those guys who takes everybody at face value," said Siegel. "You could stockpile bacon in your kitchen and he'd visit you and give you a great big hug."

But there was also the nagging sense that the Torah deserves a more attractive receptacle.

"During the holy days, we used to send in some big displays of flowers to be placed next to the ark, so it would look better," said Siegel.

For three years, Siegel sat on the Hillel board and he thought that might be the forum to resolve the issue. "We kicked the idea around," he said, "but we never could come to an agreement."

What began bothering him more and more was the impression the ark was making on students, especially those coming from prosperous temples which used more elaborate arks. "I left the board in the spring," he said, "and just took it upon myself to get this thing done."

Now, his artistic side could come into play.

At one time Siegel thought he might make a living as an artist and sculptor, and he took two years of fine arts training before entering law school. Over the years, Siegel has contributed his artwork to fundraising events to the Burchfield Penney Art Center, AIDS Community Services of WNY and the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society's "Paint the Town" event. Usually he works in acrylics, oils, charcoal, plaster, cement and foam, but recently began experimenting with a hybrid of painting and printmaking.

Besides that, he's an enthusiastic supporter of local artists. "I'm everybody's favorite auction guest," said Siegel. "I get excited and end up with things I don't know how I ended up with."

He remembers quite clearly when he got the inspiration for the ark design. "On the Fourth of July I went to see fireworks with friends, but I didn't see one lick of fireworks," he said. "As soon as I got the idea, I just came home and got out some graph paper and started drawing."

Then he and Mintz collaborated, so that the rabbi's ideas could be incorporated. The final design, placed on double, arched doors, is topped with a star of David shining onto a six-branched tree of life representing the Holocaust victims, the skyline of Jerusalem and, finally, shin, a letter that begins a Jewish prayer.

"It really includes a lot of symbolism," said Mintz, who showed it off to the congregation recently by announcing: "We are entering the Space Age."

He was referring to the contemporary look of the piece, which is done in brushed aluminum. It was fabricated by Ed Hogle of Atlas Steel using a high-powered water jet that cut through the aluminum, following a computer design.

Once the exterior was complete, Siegel added blue velvet fabric as a liner. "I don't know how to sew," he said. "The day before the services, I was using my pool table to iron the press-on hemming."

Mintz said he's pleased with the ark's beauty and the "oohs" and "aahs" it drew from the congregation on its first use recently.

And there's a bonus.

"When you come to the services, you listen to the rabbi until you fall asleep," he said, "but now you have an added thing to do. You can look at the ark."

