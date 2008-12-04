FREE FOR ALL The no-cost way to go

Longtime Buffalo News sports columnist LARRY FELSER will discuss and sign copies of his book "The Birth of the New NFL" beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Barnes & Noble at 3701 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg.

***

NO I.D. REQUIRED

Not 21? No problem.

Why not head on down to the Tonawandas for the annual WINTER WALK 2008 in the Gateway Cities? The event begins with a treelighting ceremony at 6 tonight and continues at 10 a.m. Saturday with activities, including rides, open houses and more. The free event takes place in the areas around Young Street in Tonawanda and Webster Street in North Tonawanda.

***

FUN FOR ONE

Go single- or bring a friend

Looking for a quick date? Maybe several of them? Then get yourself down to the Thirsty Buffalo at 555 Elmwood Ave. for the 8minuteDating.com HOLIDAY SPEED DATING PARTY, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event is for ages 23-35 and ages 36-46. To register, go online towww.8minuteDating.com (use code XOXOfor $5 coupon). Read more about the Thirsty Buffalo on Page 26.