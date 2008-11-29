Power Rankings / Bucky Gleason ranks all 30 NHL teams

(Through Thursday's games; last week in parentheses)

1 San Jose Sharks. Third jersey, Black Armor, named after sponsor's product. Weak.(1)

2 New York Rangers. Kalinin has six assists, but he's minus-10. (3)

3 Detroit Red Wings. Datsyuk, Zetterberg, Lidstrom are the Big Three in town. (2)

4 Boston Bruins. Savard was on pace for career year. (5)

5 Pittsburgh Penguins. Fleury's groin injury is worse than initially suspected. (4)

6 Vancouver Canucks. Luongo was MVP material before groin injury. (7)

7 Montreal Canadiens. Seven straight and 10 of 11 games at home. (6)

8 Chicago Blackhawks. Kane doesn't know meaning of "sophomore slump." (12)

9 Washington Capitals. Ovechkin records hat trick on first three shots. (8)

10 Calgary Flames. They're beasts against weaklings, weaklings against beasts. (10)

11 Anaheim Ducks. Home record (6-6-2) confirms too much Pond hockey. (11)

12 Minnesota Wild. Niklas Backstrom gives up goal to Nicklas Backstrom. (9)

13 Philadelphia Flyers. Special teams were huge in six straight wins. (16)

14 New Jersey Devils. Zubrus nets four against Tampa Bay. (15)

15 Buffalo Sabres. Welcome back, Dave Andreychuk. (13)

16 Carolina Hurricanes. Staal without a point in 13 games this season. (14)

17 Nashville Predators. D Shea Weber has been their best player by a mile. (17)

18 Colorado Avalanche. Foote on the shelf after absorbing Zeiler's cheap shot. (19)

19 St. Louis Blues. Tkachuk close to 1,000 points. (21)

20 Columbus Blue Jackets. Outshot Oil, Thrash, Coyotes, 110-57, and lost twice. (22)

21 Toronto Maple Leafs. Trade makes things easier for Stempniak family. (20)

22 Edmonton Oilers. Looking for help from good ole days? Hire John Muckler. (18)

23 Los Angeles Kings. D Drew Doughty already being mentioned for Calder. (26)

24 Phoenix Coyotes. Hales scored in 231st NHL game, trails coach by 893 goals. (25)

25 Ottawa Senators. Richardson hanging up skates, hanging around to coach. (23)

26 Tampa Bay Lightning. Stamkos earns a draw with Zherdev in his first NHL fight. (27)

27 Florida Panthers. Zednik will see Sabres Thursday for first time since scare. (30)

28 Dallas Stars. Morrow need not worry about playoffs after tearing ACL. (24)

29 New York Islanders. Thanks you cards sent to Habs D Ryan O'Byrne. (28)

30 Atlanta Thrashers. Anderson to buddy Wilson: Stop whining. (29)