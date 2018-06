Mr. and Mrs. Leo Tarnowski of Orchard Park and Bonita Springs, Fla., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family Caribbean cruise and dinner in La- Galleria, Orchard Park. Mr. Tarnowski and Joanne Cunningham were married Nov. 27, 1958, in St. Joseph's Church, Albion. He is retired from New York Telephone Co.; she is a retired registered nurse. The couple has three children and two grandchildren.