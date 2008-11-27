NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Candlelight vigil set for World AIDS Day

NIAGARA FALLS -- A candlelight vigil will mark World AIDS Day at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Niagara Falls State Park.

The event will begin at the observation tower near Prospect Point with the Falls lighted red to mark World AIDS Day and then blue to represent support for people living with AIDS.

Attendees will observe a moment of silence and then walk to St. Peter's Episcopal Church at Rainbow Boulevard and Second Street for a memorial service.

The event is organized by the Niagara County AIDS Task Force.