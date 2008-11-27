Garden Notes / News from area clubs

Bowmansville Garden Club will hold a holiday dinner Tuesday at Ripa's Restaurant, 4128 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Cocktails at 6 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m. Members will exchange ornaments, donate gifts for children of Heritage House. For membership information, call Judy Visco, 684-6239.

Ikebana International Chapter 50 will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo Museum of Science for a Holiday Nippon Festival, featuring Japanese food and culture. Members will bring a festive flower arrangement from their individual school. For program and membership information, call 688-6691.

Williamsville Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Aman's Restaurant, Hopkins and West Klein roads, Amherst, for its Christmas party. Donations for the Erie County Home and Infirmary and food kitchens will be collected.

Orchard Park Garden Club will hold its holiday luncheon at noon Thursday at the Roycroft Inn, East Aurora. A "Too Pretty to Open" gift wrap contest, gift exchange, "Come to the Garden Table" presentation," and business meeting with election of officers are scheduled.

