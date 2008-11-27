After the turkey, some helpings of hoops

There are some helpings of hoops this weekend, with lots of tournament action tipping off even before the four Section VI football teams play their championship games on Saturday.

** We'll start with some action from Wednesday, actually. Maritime Charter School, in its first full season and its first season in Section VI, is off to a better-than-expected start after beating Falconer in the first round of the Pine Valley tournament and losing at McKinley, 78-69, on Wednesday. Maritime is coached by former Lancaster and Morrisville State player Eric Fenar, performed well at summer and fall leagues and features a front line of 6-2 junior Kilfoni Williams, 6-4 senior Steven Cordova and 6-5 senior Josh Wood.

With James Daye no longer at McKinley, the Macks were coached by Zaire Dorsey, McKinley's longtime JV coach, along with longtime city coaching guru Romeo McKinney.

** The most intriguing early gathering this weekend is at the Wilson Tip-Off as the host Lakemen, a team that returns a lot from last year's team that advanced to Buffalo State, takes on South Park and new coach Tim Delaney at 4 p.m. Friday. That's after the 2 p.m. matchup between Yale Cup toughie Lafayette and Lew-Port, which returns sharpshooter Robbie Seyler.

Niagara Catholic hosts a tip-off later on Friday night, with Burgard meeting the Charter School of Applied Technologies at 6 p.m. and Bennett taking on the host Patriots at 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal O'Hara takes part in the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill tip-off while Franklinville and Portville match up at the Allegany County IABBO Tournament at Cuba-Rushford.

** We're close to completing a day-by-day schedule which will be permanently on our site. Thanks to all coaches who have sent in information. For those that haven't: send rosters and schedules to kmcshea@buffnews.com or fax to 849-4587 as soon as possible. Thanks.

** An alumni note: Last year's Player of the Year, Niagara Falls' Rahshon Tabb is in the starting lineup for Central Florida Community College. Although I'm pretty sure the story has Tabb's weight (230!) wrong.

** HAPPY THANKSGIVING my fellow high school sports turkeys!

---Keith McShea