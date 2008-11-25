Yes, there are job opportunities in WNY Growth sectors: life sciences, tech manufacturing

The local economy has been dominated by downbeat news lately, with layoffs, worries about the domestic auto industry and a rising unemployment rate.

But a job fair held Tuesday aimed to put the spotlight on two sectors with job growth: advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

A number of employers in those industries say they can't find people with the necessary skills to fill the job openings they have, said James Finamore, executive director of the Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board.

About 40 employers, educational institutions and job training centers took part in the Western New York Career Fair at the UB Downtown Gateway on Goodell Street.

One of the participants, Moog Inc. in Elma, promotes 34 local job openings on its Web site.

"We can never find enough engineers," said Don Davis, U.S. recruiting manager.

The aerospace manufacturer is also hiring for a variety of production positions. Davis said that for those types of jobs, the company will sometimes hire people and train them to meet its particular needs.

Keith Paulello, an unemployed truck driver from Cheektowaga, stopped by the Moog booth as he made the rounds at the career fair. He said he was ideally looking for a job in shipping and receiving or manufacturing and assembly.

How did Paulello gauge the opportunities at the fair? "It seems like they're interested but they're very, very picky," said Paulello, who is 53. "There's a lot of people unemployed. And there's going to be a lot more people unemployed."

Finamore said one of the goals of this career fair was to highlight where job opportunities are available and, if necessary, the training and education needed to get hired for them.

Erie Community College has listened to employers in sectors such as biomanufacturing and responded with programs to prepare workers for those fields, said Carrie Kahn, executive dean of workforce development at ECC.

"They told us what they needed, and it was good, skilled labor," she said.

ZeptoMetrix wants to hire a couple of people with an associate's or bachelor's degree in biology or chemistry to be trained to work in a laboratory, said James Hengst, president and chief executive officer of the 60-employee company.

Hengst said he views local graduates of the state's university system as a prime pool of job candidates. "You figure most of them are kids who grew up here and want to stay here," he said.

At Palma Tool and Die's booth, there was a "help wanted" sign for CNC machinists, short for computer numeric control.

Bill Tate, Palma's owner, said he was looking to add two or three people to his work force of 40. But he said it is often difficult to find qualified people, and he lamented that many vocational schools, a pipeline of future workers, have been closed.

"If we can come to two or three [job fair] events and find two people, it's very beneficial," he said.

Finamore said part of the challenge of filling jobs in advanced manufacturing -- jobs that require more education than low-skill labor -- involves changing a mind-set.

"The problem we run into is, most average people think manufacturing is not for their kids," he said.

Tuesday's job fair attracted a heavy turnout, a mixture of newcomers to the work force and experienced people. Some were trying to get a fresh start in a new career.

Diane Nicholson of Buffalo got retrained for medical office work after her production job at M. Wile was eliminated. She was looking for an opening that matched her new focus.

Nicholson said that nowadays, a lot of employers require applications to be submitted online. She said it can sometimes take a while to get a reply.

"If you're unemployed, you don't have that much time," she said.

Paulello said he remained hopeful about his prospects.

"I'll get a job eventually," he said. "When, I don't know."

