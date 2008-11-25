Cold War veterans to get tax breaks

Town of Tonawanda lawmakers have approved a property tax exemption for Cold War veterans, with a deadline of March 1 to apply.

The Town Board voted unanimously Monday night in favor of the exemption for military veterans who served on active duty between the end of World War II in September 1945 and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991. Homeowners already receiving veterans' exemptions aren't eligible.

During a public hearing on the proposal, an Army veteran of that era said those who served during the Cold War years are deserving of that exemption.

"From 1956 to 1965, Cold War veterans do not even have the right to join the American Legion," said town Historian John Percy, who served stateside as an instructor for the Signal Corps from 1956 to 1958. "We have been ignored."

"We have hundreds of Cold War veterans here in the Town of Tonawanda," Percy said.

According to Councilman Joseph H. Emminger, the potential number of qualified veterans in the town was estimated at 700 by the office of Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. Emminger said he believes the count is closer to half of that.

Though the deadline to apply for the exemption is March, it won't be applied until 2010 tax bills. Lawmakers had to act before Dec. 1 to get the ball rolling.

Qualified veterans will receive exemptions of up to 15 percent of their primary home's assessment -- up to $6,000 -- for a 10-year period. According to Town Attorney Daniel T. Cavarello, veterans who move into the town after the March 1 deadline still would be eligible for the full 10-year benefit.

The town's exemption applies to town taxes only. Erie County legislators enacted a similar measure earlier this month which applies to county taxes.

Applications for the town exemption will be available on the town's Web site (www.tonawanda.ny.us/), and completed forms must be returned to the assessor's office in the municipal building. County exemption applications must be filed with the local assessor, as well.

When governments exempt property from taxes they don't give up the tax revenue; the tax burden is shifted to the rest of the taxpayers who don't qualify.

