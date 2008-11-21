POLICE & COURTS

Passenger in parked car shot in arm by two men

A Lark Street man told Northeast District police that two men walked up to the parked car he was a passenger in, tapped on the passenger-side window and then shot him in the right arm Wednesday night.

Philip Pompey, of the first block of Lark, said the attack occurred at about 7 p.m. on the first block of Sidney Street. He was taken to Buffalo General Hospital for treatment, police said.

***

Low-speed chase leads to felony DWI charge

An East Concord man facing felony driving while intoxicated charges triggered a low-speed chase to his home Thursday evening, state police said.

Joseph C. Albrecht, 39, was driving on Route 240 in Concord and nearly collided with a state police cruiser, police said. Trooper James Lacki attempted to stop Albrecht, who drove off erratically before turning into his Vaughn Street driveway, about three miles away, police added.

There, police said, Albrecht resisted arrest and was pepper-sprayed. He was arraigned in Colden Town Court on other charges, including felony aggravated unlicensed operation charges, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest, and is being held in Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $5,000 bail, police said.

Police noted Albrecht has two DWI convictions over the last five years. His driver's license was revoked when he was arrested Thursday, police added.

***

Three arrested in break-in at vacant Newstead house

Three teenagers have been arrested in the burglary of an unoccupied Newstead house Tuesday, state police at Clarence said.

Scott Hoffman, 18, of Newstead, and 16- and 17-year-old males were charged Thursday.

The 16- and 17-year-olds, whose names were not released because of their ages, were charged with burglary. Both are accused of breaking into the unoccupied house, stealing liquor and prescription medication, police said.

After their arrest, Hoffman -- found with some of the stolen items -- was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, police said.