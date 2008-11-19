UB, Bowling Green and the kitchen sink

Jim Hofher may have struggled to pull UB football together, but there's little questioning the quality of his recruits. Hofher, now the QB coach at Bowling Green, brought in QB Drew Willy, RB James Starks and many others but never could get the Bulls around the corner. How interesting it is that Bowling Green now stands in the way of UB and the MAC East title and that Willy's reminding a lot of people of Chad Pennington back when Marshall was in the MAC.

"I’ve nothing bad to say about Coach Hofher," Willy said this week. "He gave me a chance. He was the guy who gave me a scholarship. The man knows a lot about the quarterback position. He taught me a lot my first year. And I wish him the best success."

Except this week?

"Except this week."

Hofher's a good football man, but he couldn't have accomplished what Turner Gill has accomplished even with the upgrade in facilities overseen by AD Warde Manuel. Gill has a special way with his players, and he's recruited better athletes and deeper classes than Hofher.

Which raises the question: Is Gill gone after this season? There's no telling for sure, but word is that Syracuse is looking for a bigger splash in filling its vacancy, which in my mind means AD Daryl Gross is caving to the demands of short-term pressure. He has to admit he made a mistake with Greg Robinson and, instead of trying to satisfy the alums, identify someone who can recruit to the area. Gill would be that guy, but is it politicly feasible for Gross to pluck his next coach from down the I-90 after missing so badly on GR? That's a lot of crow to digest.

But would Gill be a good choice for The 'Cuse? Nah. He'd be a great choice.

My gut? Gill spends at least one more year at UB.

-- Bob DiCesare