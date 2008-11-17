Hide and seek Join the legions of letterboxers who conceal their personalized packages -- well, just about anywhere -- for other players to find

Chad Adams has a secret. He has dozens of them, in fact. They come in the form of hidden boxes, planted throughout Western New York.

As Adams and his fiancee, Melissa Deeds of Orchard Park, hike through Chestnut Ridge State Park, for example, they know about the 100 or so boxes hidden there. As they drive around, he can point to one that's magnetized under a lamp post, another at a friend's pizzeria.

"They are everywhere you go," he said. One Web site, for example, lists 300 in this area, with thousands across the United States.

These boxes are part of the somewhat mysterious, always adventurous, activity known as Letterboxing. At its most basic level, one person hides a box and someone else tries to find it.

Think of it as kind of a public treasure hunt, which involves clues, hiking (sometimes), and the creation of a personalized stamp, if you are so inclined.

The reward is the thrill of both hiding and hunting boxes -- along with the pleasure of being out in a beautiful natural setting.

It started in Dartmoor, England, in 1854, when a guide put his calling card in a bottle and invited others to do the same, leaving a record that they had been out on the moors. Since then, literally thousands of letterboxes have been hidden in the Dartmoor region.

As time went on, the practice evolved into its more organized form and then drifted to this side of the pond, gaining adherents, and greatly aided by the Internet.

But how, precisely, does it work?

Let's use Adams as a way of describing what goes on.

First, he fills a small waterproof box with a few items (a rubber stamp, a pad and a log book). Many letterboxers carve their own designs onto the stamps, and it becomes their signature stamp, recognized by others who also play the game. Then Adams hides the box, in a place that is public, and provides clues on a Web site as to where the box can be found.

The hiding spot should be findable, for anyone who's determined to do so, but not noticeable to a passer-by. So, for example, it could be in the hollow of a log; at the base of a tree covered with rocks; even magnetized to the bottom of a park bench. Letterboxers have placed boxes in cemeteries, alleys, at the edge of supermarket parking lots, even at desks in museums and libraries. (In this story, we are intentionally not disclosing specific locations.)

"It all depends on how sneaky you want to be," said Adams. "I try to find a place that's neat and unique. What I really enjoy is taking people to a beautiful spot they might not know about."

When someone discovers the box, the finder surreptitiously removes it. Then he uses the rubber stamp that he finds in the box to imprint an image in a logbook that he has brought along. Then he reverses the process and uses his signature stamp to leave an imprint in the box's logbook.

Often, finders -- who might be visitors from other areas -- will leave notes in the logbook, as well as the date of discovery.

"Then you hide the box at least as well as it was hidden before," said Adams.

When someone finds a box, it's considered good form to post a comment on the Web site so that the person who hid it (and others who are searching) will know that it's still active. Also, players can include comments and even rank the experience of finding the box or the artistry of the stamp. Based on those rankings, about 5 percent of the boxes are awarded a "blue diamond" rating, meaning that other letterboxers found it especially rewarding or challenging to find them.

Adams, who admits that the hobby can be addicting, said he's seen a definite rise in interest since he began doing it a few years ago.

Teacher Karen Koch of North Tonawanda High School, for example, takes her students on letterboxing searches. "It is a wonderful hobby and adventure for my special-needs students," she writes. Sheri Bell-Beyer, a town justice from Arcade, often accompanies her 10-year-old son and friends on searches, and they've planted their own, including a box honoring Mayor Byron Brown's summer reading campaign. "It includes a stamp from my son's favorite book," said Bell-Beyer.

For Deeds, letterboxing is an outlet for her artistry, demonstrated by the elaborately carved stamps of fanciful dragons, fairies and butterflies that she uses in the 11 boxes she has planted.

Joy Batkin, a teacher in the Ken-Ton School District, got hooked on letterboxing a few months ago after hearing about her mother doing it in Florida. "My friends tell me I'm always doing something weird," said Batkin, who now incorporates letterbox searches in her vacations.

"I love it that boxes take me to places that I've never been to," said Batkin, who also lures the students in her gifted and talented class to sites in Western New York with letterboxes.

So far, Batkin said, she's hidden 12 boxes, with one gone missing. "I try to incorporate local history," said Batkin, who has done a Pan-Am series. Her Web site entries are enticingly done, with photos and a description of the site where she's hidden a box.

It's not necessary to hide a box to be part of this community treasure hunt. Some people just hunt for boxes, without ever planting any of their own. Some maintain just one box, but usually once they get hooked, they plant more.

And they seem to always be in search mode.

Bell-Beyer said her family has found about 75 of them, which she considers a low number. "There are people who are really obsessed," she said, "and they have thousands."

Letterboxing has been compared to geocaching, which relies on the coordinates of a GPS unit to provide clues. In geocaching, rather than trading stamp images, players typically take a trinket from the box and leave one there for the next person.

But letterboxers prefer their low-tech version, they say, because they create the clues, with no reliance on technology. The clues can be this simple: Take five paces from the road, look for a large overturned cross at the cemetery edge, put your hand under the left side of the tree boughs. Or far more sophisticated: word puzzles, riddles, cryptic messages.

Longtime letterboxers may not even post clues online but just pass them from one person to the next or hide a clue in one letterbox that leads to another.

With its popularity increasing, players now get together for local events, even get merit badges for hitting certain milestones. Adams said he's involved in planning a national meeting in St. Louis. "We've got 300 people signed up," he said.

Letterboxers point to many reasons why they enjoy the activity: It's both a personal and public quest. It can be played by all ages. It's relatively inexpensive in these cash-short times. It allows for artistry. It's available anytime, anywhere.

And, the most-repeated reason: "It's just so much fun."

