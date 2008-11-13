Panel restores $40,000 for firefighter training

The Cattaraugus County Legislature's Public Safety Committee decided to dip into the contingency fund to restore a $40,000 Fire Advisory Board training expenditure to the 2009 tentative budget during a review session Thursday afternoon.

The legislators met to discuss the $203.9 million budget proposal this week. The $40,000 appropriation was sought by Emergency Services Director Chris Baker, who wanted to help Olean and Salamanca pay for some improvements to their firefighter training structures.

The Legislature has held talks for several years on building a county training tower in Little Valley, but construction is at least five years away, and the project has not garnered sufficient support from lawmakers and volunteer fire departments.

Baker said the Salamanca live burn facility where he conducts classes for firefighter recruits is the only available interior training structure and is being expanded by the city.

He said he had requested $23,000 to help replace fireproofing materials that wear out in six months. Another $17,000 would help Olean demolish a portion of its training tower and replace a stairwell and a door. That facility is also used by Baker and many of the county's volunteer fire companies for certain training exercises.

The $40,000 item was not included by County Administrator Jack Searles in the tentative budget unveiled two weeks ago.

Jim Boser, D-Allegany, was among several legislators urging the committee to find the money to make a contribution to the much-needed training facilities.

"It's not a lot, and we don't have [trained firefighters] to do the job anymore," Boser said, before the committee members voted to take the money from the contingency fund.

During a Human Services Committee review of the proposed Health Department spending, Public Health Director Barb Hastings offered to forgo her 3 percent annual salary increase approved Wednesday by the Legislature.

"I know we are headed for difficult times financially, and after talking things over with my staff, I wish department head increases were only 1 or 2 percent," Hastings said. She asked that any savings from her raise would be used to help programs in the Health Department. Committee Chairman Jim Snyder, R-Olean, commended Hastings and said he would consider her offer and find out if it is possible.

The Health Department requested $10.38 million, but Searles increased that amount to $10.42 million. The department's tentative budget reflects a 17 percent increase over 2008.

After another review session by the Senior Services Committee, Jeffrey VandeCar of the Budget Office reported the governor's proposed budget cuts announced Wednesday will delay for at least three months the increases due in the county's base Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing home care. He said it will also affect $253,000 in funding for the 2009 home care services.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to make final changes to the proposed spending plan.