Felix S. Walezak, 92, headed Carborundum photo department May 28, 1916 -- Nov. 5, 2008

Felix S. "Phil" Walezak, a Carborundum Co. retiree who made military training films during World War II, died Wednesday in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport. He was 92.

A lifelong Niagara Falls resident, Mr. Walezak was a 1936 graduate of Trott Vocational High School.

Before World War II, he worked in the photo department of Carborundum and during the war worked for Bell Aircraft in the motion picture division as a cameraman making military training films.

After the war, Mr. Walezak returned to Carborundum to direct the photo department. He retired in 1982 as a master technician for Carborundum's refractories division.

An avid golfer, Mr. Walezak captained the Carborundum golf team. A self-taught musician, he played the piano and accordion.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, the former Helen M. Jarzab; two daughters Sandy Townsend and Paula Shillington; and two sisters, Marie Maslowski and Helen Walezak.

Services are private.

