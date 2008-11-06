60 seconds with James Hardy

>You've said that basketball was your first love. Do you miss it?

"Absolutely. I try to keep up with it. I watch a lot of NBA. A lot of guys I played against in AAU ball and at the Nike All-American basketball camp, so it's cool to see them doing well.

>Which is your favorite team?

"I have favorite players rather than a favorite team. Of course, I love to watch LeBron James."

>Did you know James played football?

"Actually, he had a lot to do with me playing football. When my cousin got the head coaching job at my high school [in Fort Wayne, Ind.], I told him that I wasn't playing football. Then I met LeBron in my sophomore year in high school. He was the No. 1 basketball player in high school, but when I found out he played football I said, 'Why can't I?' I used to call myself King James. I had it stitched on my shoes. Then LeBron blows up and now he's got all this King James stuff coming out. But soon as I get this NFL game down, I hope that one day I can be the King James of football."

>Ever wonder what might have been if you chose basketball over football?

"I played shooting guard and I averaged 28, 29 points, and I was good enough to be recruited by some schools, so you never know. I'll always love basketball, but I'm happy being a football player."