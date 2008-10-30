Thursday night football roundup

Some schools around Western New York played their football games a night earlier than usual to avoid a conflict with Halloween and to allow student/athletes some extra time to prepare for Saturday's SAT testing.

Shutouts were the order of Thursday night as Williamsville South, Akron and West Seneca West all held their opponents without a point. It was the first win of the season for West, which had a season's worth of close calls playing in the tough Class AA South Division.

The best game of the evening took place in Jamestown, where Niagara-Wheatfield won one of the three consolation semifinals on Thursday night's slate.

Here is the complete rundown:

CONSOLATION BOWL SEMIFINALS

Niagara-Wheatfield 18, Jamestown 13: The Falcons (3-6) bounced back from last Friday night's 70-13 loss to No. 1 Orchard Park with a comeback win over the Red Raiders (4-5) in Class AA. Quarterback Paul Smith ran in from the 1 with 1:45 remaining, capping a big night. He went 25 of 33 for 200 yards and one score through the air, completing nine passes for 92 yards to Chris Gruarin.

Jamestown played without starting quarterback Ben Cecchini, who is undergoing testing for a possible irregular heartbeat. He left last Saturday's 27-0 quarterfinal loss at Kenmore West midway through the second quarter.

Dylan Monroe carried 18 times for 139 yards and a score for Jamestown and linebacker Brian Dwaileebe made 17 tackles in addition to returning a fumble 2 yards for a touchdown.

Williamsville South 19, Amherst 0: With star quarterback Joe Licata and QB/running back/receiver DaeShaune Clark both sitting out because of injuries, the Billies (5-4) turned to senior Chris Hauser, who is normally a slot receiver.

Hauser responded at QB by going 11 of 16 for 135 yards and a 49-yard touchdown to Mark Coppola and running 21 times for 135 yards and a 3-yard score in the victory over the Tigers (4-5) in Class A.

Tom Lisachi returned an interception 42 yards for the other score and linebacker Dan Erbacher made seven tackles.

Akron 14, JFK 0: Josh Cory carried 17 times for 140 yards and ran for a 25-yard touchdown as the Tigers (4-5) blanked the Bears (3-6) in Class C. Bobby Stone returned an inteception 30 yards for the other score and Josh Wiltberger added two sacks.

NONLEAGUE GAMES

Frontier 49, Niagara Falls 6: Mark Schuster and quarterback Corey Tyger both went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season as the Falcons (6-3) overwhelmed the Wolverines (2-7). Schuster carried 14 times for 171 yards and scored the game's first three touchdowns - from 57, 52 and 20 yards. Tyger carried 15 times for 104 yards, including a 44-yard TD, and completed all four pass attempts for 137 yards. He tossed a 50-yard scoring pass to Ron Catterine and a 65-yarder to Kody Burns. Nate Geary made two interceptions.

Medina 40, Wilson 6: Nick Peterson caught a pair of scoring passes from Levi Pace as the Mustangs (4-5) scored the game's final 40 points after falling behind on Anthony White's 1-yard touchdown run for the Lakemen (2-7). Willie Jakes returned an interception 41 yards for a score and caught an 18-yard pass from Pace to close the scoring.

West Seneca West 20, Williamsville North 0: Josh Snyder rushed 16 times for 77 and a 9-yard touchdown as the Indians (1-8) blanked the Spartans (0-9). Mark Lorenz carried six times for 49 yards and caught a 30-yard scoring pass from Jim Celotto, who also ran 56 yards for a fourth-quarter TD. Safety Jimmy Kuhn had a pair of interceptions.

Pioneer 35, Lew-Port 13: Sophomore Bill Asquith ran 23 times for 247 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers (3-6) bolted to a 14-0 lead and defeated the Lancers (3-6). End Kyle Colling and linebacker Jon Krueger both had 10 tackles for Pioneer. Matt Cattarin went 17 of 27 for 189 yards with two scores for the Lancers and has 1,199 passing yards for the season.

---Tom Borrelli