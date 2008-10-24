Week Eight Friday kicks off (live from NT's rout of Clarence)

The postseason is here -- Section VI quarterfinals kicked off in Western New York at 7 p.m. in various locations.

Forgive us for getting online a little late -- after a few technical difficulties we're up and running.

8:08 p.m. North Tonawanda has a 24-0 lead over Clarence at halftime thanks to an Aaron Davis field goal, a Davis 24-yard score on a pitch (the extra point missed), a Steve Kijowski 1-yard run (the extra point was good) and a great option run from quarterback Mike Tuzzo (Tuzzo hit Davis with a conversion pass).

The big news for Clarence is very bad news -- standout running back Jack Vogel is out with what is believed to be a dislocated elbow.

8:17 p.m. A call from photographer Mark Mulville -- he reports that West Seneca East is up, 16-6, over Williamsville South at halftime.

8:31 p.m. NT has taken a 31-0 lead after a very impressive drive to start the second half. It concluded with an 11-yard scoring run by Brandon McClinsey and an extra point by Davis.

9:16 p.m. NT held its 31-0 lead before adding a late touchdown and we have a final score: North Tonawanda 37, Clarence 0. Time for me to do some interviews and some writing.

11 p.m. The scoreboard was posted a few minutes ago. Phone calls were coming in like crazy in here. However, one notable exception was the Starpoint-Iroquois game. Iroquois hasn't called that game in yet, unfortunately. That means there won't be a write-up or box score in our first edition. Ugh.

11:45 p.m. We just called Frank Payne -- which we really shouldn't have to do -- to get the scoop on Iroquois' wild win. And for what it's worth, tonight's short story has been updated with factoids like the one Milt just posted on (two teams with 70? Time to call WNY stats legend Paul Hutzler to see when the last time that happened 🙂 ).

If you went to a game tonight, let us know what you saw in the comments section below.

---Keith McShea