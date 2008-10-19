Passion for fashion brings TV role

Lydia Dominick always wanted to be a model. As a child in Alexander she devoured fashion magazines, but when she entered a modeling competition in New York City at age 16, she realized television was her future. As the first "CW 23 Girl," Dominick has become the face of the station. At 22, she has much to smile about.

>Where is Alexander?

It's about a 45-minute drive from here -- not terrible -- a tiny little cow town near Darien Lake. It's where I was born and raised. I love it. My mom owns a big craft store there with a gourmet pie shop and cafe. My parents own a horse farm.

>What kind of a teenager were you?

I was into sports, very much so -- soccer, basketball, track. Modeling was a huge part of my life, as was cosmetology. I have a 3-year-old daughter. She's a huge reason why I'm here in Western New York, and why I'm so close with my family. Grace is amazing. She's in the same nursery school that I went to at a church I grew up in. My sisters and parents are huge helps.

>What has been a challenge for you?

Gossip has always been difficult for me to overcome. I'm such a pleaser that to hear people disapprove of me -- or to hear rumors that aren't true -- has always been an issue. Of course I still deal with it now, being from a small town and being on TV. I've heard stories about things I've never thought of doing. Being taken seriously as a model and TV personality from a small town is a joke.

>Do you have a tough time being taken seriously?

Sometimes I do. People thought I was hired because I am blond. At the same time, I feel I have experience in this and I love what I do, and I'm really expanding what they ask me to do to begin with.

>You must attend so many events.

Everything. Pep assemblies at all the schools, where I talk about recycling, which they are very passionate about. We did the Taste of Buffalo, Sabres games, Bills games, the Gus Macker. We must have done every event that Buffalo's had.

>If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I would be doing hair, and a lot of cosmetic modeling.

>How do you pamper yourself?

My job does. I have a manicure and a pedicure and a facial in one day. If I have accomplished a lot, I will have hot chocolate and pumpkin cookies at all times of the year. I also like to see live comedy.

>Do people tell you that you resemble anyone?

I get Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson every day of my life. I joke. With Britney, I may say: "Does that mean I should be bald and unfit to care for my children?" I usually just say: "Thank you. I'm a big fan."

>When did you realize you were good looking?

I guess when I went to New York. I was a cute girl. I knew how to do my hair and makeup. They recognized that and kind of handed me that on a platter. A lot of the people I went with got three and four call backs. I got 37.

>You're very fashion-conscious. Did you read "Seventeen" at age 10?

I read "Vogue," and wanted to be that girl in the magazine, but then I found out it was TV and not print that I loved. If friends needed help getting ready for a dance or a hot date, I would dress them. I like to read about all the designers. I'm very into fashion week. It's just a passion of mine.

>Doesn't that get expensive?

I don't necessarily buy designer everything. I can go into a thrift shop and sew it into something new if I need to. I can spend $2 on a T-shirt and make it look cool.

>Tell me a tip.

Accessorize. I have a vintage Chloe clutch that I completely overuse.

>If you could change your appearance, what would you do?

I would be 5-foot-11 with red hair and bright blue eyes.

>What do you think is your best trait?

To care for people and be able to relate to them on all levels, and to make them feel comfortable at all times. I guess that I am hospitable.

>In a 24-hour period, how many times are you hit on?

Oh my gosh. That's hysterical. That's the funniest question I've ever been asked. On average? Twice. They don't flock. I really don't have men knocking my door down.

>It must be intimidation.

Maybe.

