Lucetta Crisp Knox, an avid sportswoman and widow of the late Northrup Rand Knox, who helped bring NHL hockey to Buffalo, died Sunday in her East Aurora home after a long illness. She was 80.

Born Lucetta Crisp in New York, she was educated at Greenvale School in Old Brookville, Garrison Forest School in Owings Mills, Md., and Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville.

In 1950, she married Mr. Knox, who was the chairman of HSBC Bank USA and co-founder of the Buffalo Sabres hockey club. He died in 1998.

Mrs. Knox had a passion for outdoor sports. She was a member of the Genesee Valley Hunt for 45 years and served as master of foxhounds of the Aiken, S.C., hunt for a decade. A skilled angler, Mrs. Knox fished for salmon and trout around the globe -- from Canada and Alaska to Iceland, Norway, Patagonia and the former Soviet Union. She also enjoyed tennis, golf, gardening and quail hunting.

Mrs. Knox was a member of the Garret Club of Buffalo, Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora, the Colony Club in New York, Green Boundary Club in Aiken and Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken. She was a lifelong trustee of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda McLean; a son, Northrup Jr.; and a brother, Peter Ottley Crisp.

A memorial service will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave.

[BECKER]