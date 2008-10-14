This Day in Buffalo Sports History

Oct. 14, 1970 -- It's Opening Night for the Buffalo Braves, as they play the first regular-season game in their history. As an added treat, they win it -- a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The win came 30 years to day after Memorial Auditorium opened.

Here's the way I described it on my site of Buffalo Braves' history:

"Coach Dolph Schayes sent out a starting lineup of Dick Garrett, Herm Gilliam, Don May, John Hummer and Nate Bowman. The combination worked for a 107-92 win over the Cavs. Bowman's career may have peaked in that game, as his jumped put Buffalo ahead for good, 12-10. May had 24 points in 35 minutes, setting a career-high in scoring. Garrett added 20, including the first basket in franchise history."

-- Budd Bailey