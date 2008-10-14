Let the shopping continue

Western New York retailers have been thanking their lucky maple leaves during the past year as the influx of Canadian shoppers lifted them at a time when retailers across the nation were struggling.

But with the sudden drop in the value of the Canadian dollar to about 87 cents U.S. had some worried the busy days may be coming to an end.

But retailers and Canadian shoppers both say they expect the cross-border shopping to continue. Canadians are drawn by the selection of merchandise, the lower taxes and the prices.

As the annual make-or-break holiday shopping season approaches, area retailers are hoping the trend continues.