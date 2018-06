Mr. and Mrs. Dominic J. Morano of Buffalo celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with a gathering in Tony Rome's restaurant, West Seneca. Mr. Morano and Josephine Piazza were married Sept. 12, 1953, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Buffalo. He is a retired steel worker for Bethlehem Steel Corp.; she is a retired clerk for Columbus Hospital, Buffalo. The couple has two children and four grandchildren.