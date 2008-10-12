Buffalo State, ECC are trounced

The woes continue for Buffalo State's football program as the Bengals dropped to 0-5 this season with a 45-25 loss to Kean at Coyer Field Saturday afternoon.

The Bengals have now lost 11 straight games dating back to the 2007 season.

In Orchard Park, the Erie Community College Kats weren't faring much better, losing, 41-14, to Lackawanna.

The game started on a good note for the Bengals, who took a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run by E. Todd Hurlbut after Paul Gruber's 59-yard interception return gave the Bengals a drive start deep in Kean territory.

The Cougars answered with two first quarter touchdowns, taking a 14-7 lead. Buffalo State kept itself in the game, but never regained the lead.

By the end of the first half, Kean led, 31-19.

Kean gained a total of 528 yards, including 327 on the ground, paced by 300 all-purpose yards by Durell Dukes. Dukes had nine catches for 146 yards, six carries for 73 yards and one kickoff return for 81 yards.

The Bengals, meanwhile, gained 331 yards. Making his first collegiate start, freshman quarterback Kenny Murphy (Lancaster) was 18 of 42 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Joe Russell (North Tonawanda) caught seven passes for a career-high 124 yards and one touchdown.

"Kean just made too many big plays in the first half," Buffalo State coach Paul Shaffner said. "We moved the ball well, but just didn't come away with enough points. I am very excited for the future, however, after seeing Murphy control the offense today in his first collegiate start."

The Bengals, who fell to 0-4 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, play at Montclair State next Saturday.

At Jim Ball Stadium, ECC fell to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in the Northeast Conference.

Lackawanna opened up a 13-0 lead before Brian Fowler caught a 23-yard pass from David Barry to put the Kats on the board. ECC then faked the point-after kick and holder Nick Adrian (Frontier) passed to Marquis Davis (McKinley) for the two-point conversion.

Fowler scored again for ECC, on a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter, but the Kats offense had a costly turnover and the defense failed to control Lackawanna in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Fowler finished with 100 yards on 19 carries and 46 yards on four catches.

Barry completed 13 of his 25 for 189 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while being sacked four times.

The Kats host defending NEC champions Dean at noon next Saturday.