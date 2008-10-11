POLICE & COURTS

Worker refuses to give cash to armed man

ALLEGANY -- A man wearing a black ski mask fled empty-handed after pointing a handgun at an employee at Domino's Pizza on Route 417 in Allegany late Thursday night, Cattaraugus County sheriff's officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m., when the man entered the store, demanded money and fled after the store employee refused.

The attempted robber was last seen entering a light-colored or white two-door sedan, possibly from the mid-1990s. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Route 417.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office, at 938-9191.

***

Deputies probe report of shots fired at trucks

ELLERY -- Four truck drivers reported that their vehicles were shot at on I-86 in Chautauqua County late Thursday night, prompting authorities to close a section of the eastbound highway in the Town of Ellery for about two hours overnight.

Further inspection revealed that two of the trucks had been struck in the windshield, another had minor damage to an air deflector over the truck cab, and the fourth had no visible damage.

Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies, working with the Ellicott Police Department and state police, closed the eastbound lanes and conducted a thorough search of the area but found no evidence of the shooter.

All four drivers were from out of the area and were employed by different trucking companies, sheriff's officials said.