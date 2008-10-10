Fort Erie proposed site of NASCAR-level track

Top-level auto racing may soon come to the land of horse racing, slot machines and inexpensive Chinese food.

The Town of Fort Erie, Ont., is the proposed site for a speedway that would cost a reported $150 million and would be built to host NASCAR-level and other auto races, officials said.

The town's mayor and economic-development officials from the town and Ontario are meeting in the United Arab Emirates this week with potential racetrack investors.

"We're thrilled as a community that the investors from Dubai would be interested in locating the Canadian Motor Speedway in Fort Erie," said Harry Schlange, the town's chief administrative officer.

Fort Erie Mayor Doug Martin and other town officials support efforts to bring the 1-mile oval track to a parcel near the Queen Elizabeth Way, between Bowen and Gilmore roads and less than 2 miles from the Peace Bridge, Schlange said.

Martin, Jim Thibert, who is the general manager of the Fort Erie Economic Development and Tourism Corp., and Sandra Pupatello, Ontario's minister of international trade and investment, are meeting with the potential speedway investors.

They are in Dubai as part of a trade mission meant to encourage investment in Ontario.

Few details have been released about the project, and many economic-development officials declined to comment.

Canadian news reports say the racetrack could cost $150 million, though Schlange said he couldn't confirm that figure.

An article in the Niagara Falls [Ont.] Review stated that Niagara Falls, Ont., residents Jay and Jesse Mason are the local partners on the project. The Masons could not be reached to comment Thursday. But Jay Mason told the Review that the area is ideal for a racetrack of this size because of its proximity to Niagara Falls, Ont., and the U.S. border.

The track would employ 80 full time and 2,500 part time and could have a $150 million to $200 million annual economic impact, Jay Mason said.

It would be a good fit with Fort Erie Race Track & Slots, Niagara Fallsview Casino and other southern Ontario attractions, and perhaps persuade visitors to stay longer, Schlange said. "It complements the type of attractions that we have in Niagara," he said.

Investors hope to attract a NASCAR-level race to the track.

NASCAR has said previously that it wants to expand into Canada. The closest racetrack to Buffalo Niagara that hosts a NASCAR Sprint Cup race is Watkins Glen International.

The project still must win the approval of the international investors and the province.

