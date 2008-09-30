POLICE & COURTS

Sex abuse charge filed against Forestville man

FORESTVILLE -- A Forestville man was arrested Saturday at his home and indicted on charges that he sexually abused a female juvenile, Chautauqua County sheriff's officials reported.

Charles L. Marvin, 63, of Lodi Street, was charged with course of sexual conduct against a child.

Marvin allegedly abused the child between 2001 and 2005, sheriff's officials reported.

He was taken to Chautauqua County Jail pending further court action.

***

Motorist who drove into ditch faces charges

CATTARAUGUS -- A Cattaraugus man faces driving while intoxicated charges after he allegedly drove into a ditch early Sunday morning at Route 353 and New Albion Road and then sought help to get himself out, Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies reported.

Bryan V. Blood, 42, of Leon Road,was released on his own recognizance pending a future appearance in Mansfield Town Court on charges of DWI, aggravated DWI and failure to maintain his lane.

The incident occurred at about 3:45 a.m.

***

Driver in two-car crash cited for traffic infraction

PANAMA -- A Lakewood man was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign late Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Rock Hill Road in Panama, Chautauqua County sheriff's officials reported.

Police said Jason L. Bowen, 38, stopped for a stop sign on Polder Road at Rock Hill when he proceeded into the intersection about 5:10 p.m. His SUV collided with a car driven by Sherri A. Miles, 42, of Panama.

Both Bowen and Miles were evaluated at the scene but refused additional medical attention.

Bowen is scheduled to appear in Harmony Town Court at a later date.