Extra extra: More from Friday

Saturday's High School Extra has the scoop on big games in boys soccer, field hockey and golf as well as major events today in cross country (McQuaid Invitational), girls volleyball (West Seneca Invitational) and boys volleyball (Sweet Home Tournament).

Here are some more details from Friday's action:

** Orchard Park appears ready to face some out-of-town competition at today's Webster Tournament -- the top-ranked boys volleyball team in Western New York swept No. 3 Hamburg, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15. Tom Comfort had nine kills, six aces and seven blocks while Mike Stefani had 12 kills and six digs for the Quakers (16-0, 7-0 ECIC I).

** Ashley Ferenczy's late goal provided the Williamsville South field hockey team with a 1-0 win over Sweet Home. The goal came with 8:05 left in a game, making a winner out of goalie Meg Hull (six saves) and the Billies (7-2-1).

** Senior Torie Work scored all five goals for Portville in a 5-0 girls soccer win over Cattaraugus/Little Valley. "She was in the right place at the right time, and she had some great opportunity for her shots," said Catt/Little Valley coach Kelli Grabowski.

---Keith McShea