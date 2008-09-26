Speed Pilot back on track

With top-ranked trotters Scorpion Moon and Jack Sparrow not on the scene, Speed Pilot ended his five-race losing streak by winning the $8,000 feature race Friday in 1:58 2/5, the fifth-fastest trotting mile of the Batavia Downs meet/

Driver Robert McNeight worked out a nice second-over trip behind Manfromnantucket --- driven by his uncle, Jim McNeight --- before letting the 7-year-old gelding explode in the stretch and win by daylight, paying $5.50 as the favorite. Chief Cochise, driven by Kevin Cummings, cut the first half in 28 3/5, 58 3/5.

For more on Western New York harness racing, see our "Hometown Harness Rankings."

--- Bob Summers