FREE FOR ALL The no-cost way to go

Up, up and away! The Niagara International Kite Festival soars into Western New York beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 5. The annual event includes demonstrations, displays, activities, workshops, competitions and more. For more information on specific events and locations, visit www.niagarakite.com, call (877) 325-5787 or see the story on Page 38.

Holy Halloween Batman! The Great Pumpkin Farm at 11199 Main St., Clarence, opens for the season this Saturday. The "Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival" features fall produce and Halloween items, craft store, farm animals, pick-your-own pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze, midway rides, special weekend events and more. For more information, call 759-2260 or visit www.greatpumpkinfarm.com.

The Song and Dance Ensemble of West Africa storms onto stage at 8 p.m. Thursday in the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre on the UB North Campus in Amherst. Tickets run from $10 to $18. For more information, call 645-2787 or visit www.ubcfa.org.