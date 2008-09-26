Amherst kidnap bids reported Two girls tell of attempts involving vehicles

Two teenage girls say a man tried to lure them into his vehicle in separate -- but possibly related -- incidents earlier this week in Amherst, police said Thursday.

The incidents -- neither reported immediately to police -- occurred Monday night and late Tuesday afternoon in the northwestern part of town. But a reported abduction attempt Tuesday in East Amherst appears a misunderstanding, police said.

Assistant Police Chief Timothy M. Green said a 15-year-old Sweet Home High School student reported Thursday that, while walking along North Brier Road in the Willow Ridge neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, a dark-colored vehicle had pulled alongside her. The driver, police said, asked her where she was going and if she wanted a ride.

"At that time, she took off running toward Tanglewood [Drive, and] the vehicle continued on North Brier," Green said.

The incident came to light after media reports of a similar incident involving another teenage girl Tuesday afternoon.

"The day it happened, the girl told a friend, but she never told her parents," Green said. Word of the Monday night incident made its way to a resource officer at the high school, and detectives were called Thursday.

Tuesday afternoon, a motorist pulled up near a 13-year-old girl walking to a friend's house in the Vine Lane area south of Tonawanda Creek Road and offered her a ride. She declined and went straight to her friend's house.

"It wasn't reported to us by the family until [Wednesday] afternoon," Green said of the Tuesday encounter.

In both cases, the vehicle was described as a black sport utility vehicle in poor condition with rust near the rear wheels and plywood tied to its roof, Green said Thursday.

The report from Monday "seems pretty credible because there's no way she could come up with a similar description" before the second one occurred, he said.

"It's unusual that you would get two similar-type vehicles on the same side of town within a day or two," Green said.

But the girls' descriptions of the driver differed somewhat.

The older girl described a white man in his 40s, while the younger said he was Hispanic and in his 20s.

The other incident Tuesday -- involving a woman on Twilight Lane who reported someone tried to grab her off the street -- seems to be a simple "misunderstanding" resulting from a language barrier, police reported later Thursday.

Police said a resident new to the neighborhood approached the apparent victim to ask about the destination of the school bus for his children, police said. The woman apparently misinterpreted what the man was saying and perceived it as a threat, police said.

The woman had told police she had just put her child on a school bus on Twilight Lane when a man got out of a car, ordered her to get in and lunged at her as she ran back across the street toward her home.

Police said the Twilight Lane situation is not related to the other reports.

As police investigations continue, Green suggested parents act within their comfort level to ensure their children's safety.

"It's probably a good time for parents . . . to have a talk with their kids," he said.

Police will add patrols outside schools in Amherst, Green said, and have suggested that the three districts in the town -- Amherst, Sweet Home and Williamsville -- send alerts to parents.

Anyone with information about the cases should call the Detective Bureau at 689-1333.

