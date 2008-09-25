Wondering how much state system impedes UB Simpson cites factors that hinder growth

If the state can't provide the funding to make the University at Buffalo a pre-eminent public research university, John B. Simpson has a message for Albany:

"They need to get out of the way and let us do it ourselves."

What does that mean?

At least some in attendance at the UB president's annual address to the local community Wednesday heard it as hinting of removing -- or at least thinking of removing -- UB from the State University of New York system.

"I took that to mean either Albany can do what's right and allow SUNY institutions like UB to really grow the way they can," said Assemblywoman Crystal D. Peoples, D-Buffalo, "or he's willing to look into what the other options are to removing UB from the SUNY system. I think that's a drastic measure to take, but drastic times call for drastic measures."

Simpson said afterward that he was referring to New York depoliticizing the tuition process and easing up on outdated regulations imposed on SUNY schools -- not pulling out of the state system, a decision that wouldn't be his to make, anyway.

But UB's 14th president hinted at more.

Simpson said he would consider other options for UB should the state's overregulation and political tuition process continue to hamper the university's long-term growth plan, called UB 2020.

"If these [reforms] turn out to be impossible to do," Simpson said after his speech, "then we'll have to figure out other strategies to make UB 2020 happen."

Simpson talked tough Wednesday morning during his address in Asbury Hall on Delaware Avenue, expressing anger over deep cuts to higher education and calling for state reforms to help build UB into a larger economic engine for the Buffalo region.

Building UB into a bigger, stronger research university has been Simpson's mission since taking over as president five years ago and a recurring theme during his public addresses.

But Wednesday's speech carried a tone of growing frustration.

"It is no surprise to all of us here today that so many people in Western New York believe in UB 2020," Simpson said. "What puzzles me is why so few people in Albany seem willing to commit to it."

Simpson said he was "very angry" about the state cuts to higher education this year, specifically the $20 million reduction anticipated for UB.

And while he acknowledged the state's fiscal crisis -- an ailing economy, turmoil on Wall Street and shrinking state revenues -- those cuts in state aid will be "as painful as they are myopic."

"I understand that the state has to take real and significant steps to get its financial house in order. This is appropriate and commendable," Simpson said. "But I believe it is very shortsighted to cut higher education.

"Higher education is not the problem," Simpson said. "Rather, higher education is the solution."

Since Simpson left the University of California at Santa Cruz to become UB's president in 2004, he has set the goal of building UB into one of the top public research universities in the country. He continues to make the case that an infusion of even more students, faculty members and research dollars is what the Buffalo region needs to compete in today's global economy.

"Our region needs economic growth," Simpson said. "That growth can only come from innovation and new knowledge. And providing that innovation and new knowledge is what UB does."

Simpson was surrounded by supporters Wednesday, including some of those from Albany at whom he took aim.

"Personally, I believe it's the best idea to come to Buffalo in a long time," Assemblyman Jack F. Quinn III, R-Hamburg, said of UB 2020.

But Simpson lost his most powerful ally in Eliot L. Spitzer when he resigned as governor because of a sex scandal. What UB hasn't received from the state, Simpson says, is the financial investment and commitment that it needs.

"When you come from a state where public colleges do not have as much regulation to a state where they are highly regulated, it's a little difficult to see your vision not going anywhere," Peoples said.

Simpson, though, made another pitch Wednesday for two ways the state could otherwise help.

He called for the state to impose a rational tuition policy, a plan that has sparked controversy but that would provide small, regular tuition increases and a more stable source of funding.

Simpson also wants the state to unshackle SUNY campuses from "a battery of outdated and inefficient laws," freeing them up to make decisions such as leasing and selling land.

"I thought it was an excellent address," Peoples said. "I agree with him on his positions, particularly where it relates to deregulation, as well as a rational tuition policy. I certainly do plan to support him on these items."

Whether the rest of Albany is as enthusiastic is the question.

"I can't speak to that," Peoples said. "I'm just one member."

