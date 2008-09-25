News staffers are big winners in N.Y. State AP contest
The Buffalo News has received eight first-place awards and 18 others in the annual New York State Associated Press contest.
The awards will be presented at the annual banquet in Latham, near Albany.
The News was honored with the top award in Spot News Reporting for stories on the Altemio Sanchez case by Gene Warner and Michael Beebe, and for Continuing News Coverage for reports on the troubles at McKinley High School by Michael Beebe, Peter Simon and Mark Sommer.
Jerry Sullivan was named the top sports columnist in the state for a selection of his columns, and Lou Michel was chosen No. 1 in Beat Reporting for his work on military and veterans stories.
There were three first-place awards in the Graphics Department. Design director John Davis got the top award for Spot News Presentation for his Page One design the day former Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned. Staff artist Daniel Zakroczemski had the top graphic illustration with his interactive "Dance Fever" cover for the NCAA basketball section, and Kathleen Skorupa's "Reel Rebel" design for a story on movies topped the Non-Spot News Presentation category.
Photographer Bill Wippert took first in the photo illustrations category for "My Staff," which accompanied accompany a story about a computer company.
Other News staffers who won awards included:
Spot News Reporting, 2nd Place - Tom Precious
Features, honorable mention - Andrew Galarneau, Charity Vogel
Sports Column, 3rd Place - Allen Wilson
News Columns, 2nd Place - Donn Esmonde
News Columns, 3rd Place - Rod Watson
Business/Finance Stories, 3rd place - Mark Gaughan, David Robinson
Editorials, 2nd Place - Kevin Walter
Depth Reporting, 3rd Place - Lou Michel, Susan Schulman, Dan Herbeck
Brightest Headline, honorable mention - Barbara Sullivan
Arts/Entertainment Writing, 3rd Place - Jeff Miers
Arts/Entertainment Criticism, 3rd Place - Jeff Miers
Spot News Photography, 3rd Place - Harry Scull Jr.
Feature Photography, 3rd Place - Bill Wippert
Feature Photo Illustration, 3rd Place - Bill Wippert
Graphic Illustration, 3rd Place - Daniel Zakroczemski
Spot News Presentation, 2nd Place - Vince Chiaramonte
Spot News Presentation, Honorable Mention - Christina Visco
(Non-Spot News Presentation, 3rd Place - Kathleen Skorupa
