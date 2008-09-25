News staffers are big winners in N.Y. State AP contest

The Buffalo News has received eight first-place awards and 18 others in the annual New York State Associated Press contest.

The awards will be presented at the annual banquet in Latham, near Albany.

The News was honored with the top award in Spot News Reporting for stories on the Altemio Sanchez case by Gene Warner and Michael Beebe, and for Continuing News Coverage for reports on the troubles at McKinley High School by Michael Beebe, Peter Simon and Mark Sommer.

Jerry Sullivan was named the top sports columnist in the state for a selection of his columns, and Lou Michel was chosen No. 1 in Beat Reporting for his work on military and veterans stories.

There were three first-place awards in the Graphics Department. Design director John Davis got the top award for Spot News Presentation for his Page One design the day former Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned. Staff artist Daniel Zakroczemski had the top graphic illustration with his interactive "Dance Fever" cover for the NCAA basketball section, and Kathleen Skorupa's "Reel Rebel" design for a story on movies topped the Non-Spot News Presentation category.

Photographer Bill Wippert took first in the photo illustrations category for "My Staff," which accompanied accompany a story about a computer company.

Other News staffers who won awards included:

Spot News Reporting, 2nd Place - Tom Precious

Features, honorable mention - Andrew Galarneau, Charity Vogel

Sports Column, 3rd Place - Allen Wilson

News Columns, 2nd Place - Donn Esmonde

News Columns, 3rd Place - Rod Watson

Business/Finance Stories, 3rd place - Mark Gaughan, David Robinson

Editorials, 2nd Place - Kevin Walter

Depth Reporting, 3rd Place - Lou Michel, Susan Schulman, Dan Herbeck

Brightest Headline, honorable mention - Barbara Sullivan

Arts/Entertainment Writing, 3rd Place - Jeff Miers

Arts/Entertainment Criticism, 3rd Place - Jeff Miers

Spot News Photography, 3rd Place - Harry Scull Jr.

Feature Photography, 3rd Place - Bill Wippert

Feature Photo Illustration, 3rd Place - Bill Wippert

Graphic Illustration, 3rd Place - Daniel Zakroczemski

Spot News Presentation, 2nd Place - Vince Chiaramonte

Spot News Presentation, Honorable Mention - Christina Visco

(Non-Spot News Presentation, 3rd Place - Kathleen Skorupa