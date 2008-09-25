LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Housing facility welcomes those with special needs

FREDONIA -- Southern Tier Environments for Living opened its new $2.5 million Fredonia Special Needs Housing facility this week at 4883 W. Main Road. Assisting at the ribbon-cutting ceremony was Deborah VanAmerongen, state commissioner of housing and community renewal. Her agency provided grants and low-income tax credits for the new building.

The new facility has individual bedrooms and bathrooms for each resident and initially will serve those now living in the Johnson Adult Home on the site. They will move in during the next few weeks as furniture arrives. The Johnson Adult Home will be razed when the move is finished.

The new facility features a central dining area, a family gathering area, a medical and pharmaceutical room, a case management office, a beauty salon, a laundry and areas for outdoor recreation.

Hollwedels named to head GCC scholarship fundraiser

BATAVIA -- Edgar and Mary Louise Hollwedel of Pavilion have been named co-chairmen of the Genesee Community College Foundation's annual "Encore," a major source of funds for student scholarships.

The formal event Dec. 3 includes a gala reception and a concert by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. The Hollwedels., founded Lei-Ti Recreation Resort and Campgrounds.

Group to present programs on trees, sustainable homes

Native trees and sustainable home construction are the topics of two separate events presented by the Western New York Land Conservancy the weekend of Oct. 4 and 5.

A fall tree hike will demonstrate tree identification, use in landscaping and tips for tree maintenance from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 4 in the 131-acre Kenneglenn Scenic & Nature Preserve in Wales. Sharon Webber, community educator and horticulturist at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and a state-certified nursery landscape professional, will lead the free hike. Reservations are required by calling 687-1225 or by e-mailing nancyrs@wnylc.org.

The following day's "Celebrating the Land" fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. will show off a sustainable home constructed of straw bales. An autumn harvest lunch of locally grown foods is included in the fee of $50 per person or $75 per couple. Reservations will be taken through Sept. 30 by mail at Western New York Land Conservancy, 21 S. Grove St., Suite 120, East Aurora, NY 14052.