'Igor': Just who was it made for?

In the newest MGM animated production "Igor," our story starts with Malaria, a quiet land of farmers who become a legion of mad scientists after a mysterious storm spreads and ruins the crops. Igors, as their name suggests, are the pitiful servants of these masterminds (or not-so-masterminds, as the case may be) and are almost a race of their own, with humps on their backs and uneven, large-eyed faces.

The Igor (John Cusack) our story follows, however, wants to be a scientist as well, with his chance approaching at the Evil Science Fair. His scientist boss (voiced by John Cleese) manages to blow himself up. And so, Igor starts on his grand adventure of creating life, a feat no other scientist has achieved. Of course, there are obstacles, in the form of a fame-hungry Dr. Schadenfreude (Eddie Izzard). Igor's Bride-of-Frankenstein-esque creation, Eva, has got the look, but she lacks the heart to do even the slightest misdeed. She also wants to be an actress. In a nutshell, Igor is a fairly promising story, but not a good movie.

As the movie plays itself out, it becomes less and less kid-friendly, relying on dark humor and innuendo for its laughs. And its unimaginative lines and childish characters make it a little simple for the older set, which begs the question: Why did they make this movie? It doesn't seem to have a target audience, and almost every part of it seems to have roots in another, more successful production, from "Frankenstein" to "Nightmare Before Christmas." While there are many poorly made movies, it is sad to see one with such promise and talent behind it fall on its face. If I may say so, the only consistently entertaining part of the script was the indestructible suicidal rabbit, Scamper, voiced by Steve Buscemi. I told you the humor was dark.

A band of talented, famous actors provided the voices. The animation, while flawed, did not draw much attention to itself. The story had promise as not your average kids movie, but the script overrode all of that with its mistakes. While I do not hate this movie, I recommend you think twice before coughing up the money to see it.

Margaret Dorsey is a freshman at Frederick Law Olmsted High School.

Rated PG