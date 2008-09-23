State champion Spartans look loaded again Chantae Miller gone, but North carries on

Conventional wisdom suggests when a field hockey team wins a state title and graduates four All-Western New York selections, it will fall back to the pack.

But the Williamsville North Spartans have proven during the season's first month that they're still scary good. They've outscored their first seven opponents, 33-3, even though they graduated scholastic All-American Chantae Miller (148 career goals) along with Nicole Lewis, Leslie Ahern and Emily Curry -- All-WNY talents who helped North post a 23-0 mark in winning its first state championship.

Chantae, who?

"They may even be playing better this year because they're out to prove they can win without Chantae," said Iroquois coach Pete Tonsoline, whose Chiefs dropped a 4-0 decision to North on Sept. 10.

Attitude is good. So is talent. Luckily, the Spartans happen to have plenty of both as their 18-player roster features 10 returnees -- including senior Caitlin Butler (10 goals). Senior Emily O'Gorman and sophomore Allie Ahern helped the Western Region earn the bronze medal last summer in the Empire State Games.

But a team that lost so much talent can't succeed without having the ability to reload. North has been able to do that with sophomores Emily Woods (six goals), Tiffany Cioppi (defense) and Jess Wess (goalie). Wess (four shutouts) has really amazed since she played volleyball last fall after previously playing intramural field hockey in middle school.

"She's not the type a kid that wants to disappoint anyone so she works that much harder to prepare herself for games," North coach Kris LaPaglia said. "When we've needed her help back there, she's come up with some excellent saves."

Wess and the rest of the rookies played on the same club team as the returnees during the offseason to better prepare for the title defense. But a close-up view of the playoff action last fall really aided their development.

"They just worked hard and made a commitment to be the best team they could be to get to that state championship," LaPaglia said of last year's team. "I think a lot of that attitude, . . . they instilled that in the younger kids. I think that's a big reason why the team is having success, again, this year."

***

Will South is on mission

Williamsville South delivered three messages last Friday in earning a measure of revenge against two-time defending Class B champion Iroquois, the team it lost to via penalty strokes in last year's final.

1.) The Billies proved that Empire State Games participants Ashley (two goals) and Ali Ferenczy (four goals) aren't their only offensive threats as Brianne Mellon, Blaire Pembleton, Kate Kurzanski (three goals) and Shannon Martin (two goals) handled the scoring in that 4-1 win.

2.) A number of South's players can play multiple positions with Ashley Ferenczy moving from offense to defense in the second half to protect the lead.

3.) The Billies (6-1-1) could indeed be the team to beat, as all but five players who participated in last year's sectional final are back.

"[They remember] the heartache of that close loss," coach Mary Ferenczy said. "We just want to work hard and our goal is to get back to the sectional final."

***

Around the circle

*Clarence won just 7 of 18 games last year but is off to a 4-1-1 start as the Red Devils have been buoyed by the addition of ESGer Kayla Muni, a midfielder, along with returning defenseman Gina Stephan, who also played for the Western Region last summer.

*Senior and returning All-WNY goalie Leann Stiver of Sweet Home has verbally committed to Syracuse. She and returning All-WNY teammate Lauren Korniczky played in the National Futures Tournament during the summer.

*West Seneca East's Shannon Nowicki has been a pleasant surprise in her first varsity season. The junior already has scored 12 goals.

*Perennial Class C contender Barker, which was upset in last year's final by Holland, is 6-0 and has outscored its foes 32-1. Returning All-WNYer Rebecca Quackenbush (nine goals) headlines a talented cast of returnees for the Raiders.

*Nichols beat Appleby College, 5-2, on Monday in its CISAA opener to start the season 5-0.