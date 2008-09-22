Erie Basin boaters raise concerns

As city planners look for ways to make Erie Basin Marina a year-round people magnet, they're being urged to take boaters' concerns into account.

Some marina slip-holders are worried about security problems now that more people are flocking to a developing downtown shoreline.

The Common Council's Waterfront Committee met Thursday to discuss the issue. The meeting was called after slip-holders wrote a letter to City Hall in August complaining about some troubling trends. They said unruly teens roam the area, homeless people search for food in garbage cans, and thieves steal items from docks and vehicles.

Boat owners also want assurances that their needs will be considered when the city hires a consultant to begin plotting marina improvements, including enhanced observation areas and a new boardwalk.

"That's a very popular place down there," said Erie Basin slip-holder William Jones. "Certainly everyone has a right to use it. But its primary purpose is a marina."

Jones said summer activities along the shores put a "strain" on the Police Department and private marina security forces. Buffalo police Lt. Danny Williams said the Central District is already overstretched as it struggles to promote safety in a sprawling area that includes the waterfront and downtown.

Williams said one challenge involves trying to deal with a large number of transients and parolees who often flock to some of the nicer parts of downtown, where they panhandle and sometimes break into cars.

City Public Works Commissioner Steven J. Stepniak said a marina advisory committee has been looking at ways to improve operations.

Council members also received an update on conditions at Marine Drive Apartments, a public housing complex located on the downtown waterfront. Manager Henry Littles and a few tenants who went to Thursday's meeting said that vacancy rates have dramatically improved and that the buildings are being better maintained.

